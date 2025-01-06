Search
Dana Kendall, new General Manager of AbbVie Ireland

AbbVie Ireland appoints new General Manager

Echo StaffJanuary 6, 2025 2:09 pm

Dana Kendall has been appointed General Manager of AbbVie Ireland, a leading global biopharmaceutical company.

Based at AbbVie’s commercial headquarters in Citywest, Kendall will lead AbbVie’s commercial business in Ireland, focusing on delivering innovative medicines that address complex health challenges and make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives.

Speaking about her appointment, Dana Kendall said: “I am honoured to step into the role of General Manager for AbbVie Ireland, a country where our commitment to innovation and patient care is strongly rooted.

‘With a talented team and a robust presence across Ireland, we are well-positioned to continue delivering transformative medicines that address complex health challenges.

‘I look forward to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to make a meaningful impact on patients’ lives and contribute to the healthcare landscape in Ireland.”

Kendall joined AbbVie in 2020, where she successfully led the international launches of treatments for active psoriatic arthritis and ankylos-ing spondylitis. In 2022, she advanced to the role of Inter-national Marketing Director for a key dermatology therapy.

A Texas native, Kendall has over 18 years of extensive pharmaceutical industry experience across sales, marketing, and leadership roles in therapeutic areas such as urology, oncology, endocrinology, and immunology.

Her career began at Galderma Laboratories, followed by roles at inVentiv Health, Endo Pharma-ceuticals, and UCB, where she gained expertise in commercial strategy with an international focus.

With a significant manufacturing presence across five sites in Sligo, Mayo, Cork, and Dublin, AbbVie currently employs 2,900 people in Ireland.

The company also markets medicines in over 175 countries globally.

