Over 12,000 voters registered

Over 12,000 South Dublin County residents registered as voters in the first half of 2024 according to a Council report.

Precisely 12,169 new individuals registered from January 1, 2024, to the closing of the Register of Electors prior to Local Election held in June, SDCC showed.

Lucan saw a spike in people interested in expressing their political preference, with 3,064 new registered voters, followed by 2,925 in Tallaght and 2,221 in Clondalkin.

Tallaght South, with 1,671 new voters, had the lowest turnout in the county – 31.52pc – at the Local Election, against 46.91pc of voters going to the polls in June in Rathfarnham / Templeogue.

The election saw 1,628 new people registered as voters in the Rathfarnham / Templeogue Local Electoral Area, while the number of new voters in Firhouse / Bohernabreena and Palmerstown / Fonthill was slightly over 1,100.

SDCC’s report came as a response to Tallaght Sinn Fein councillor Louise Dunne’s question concerning the lead-up to local elections but doesn’t provide updated data following General Election.