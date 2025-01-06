Search
Over 12,000 voters registered
Polling station signs up on lamp-posts in Kingswood on Tuesday nearly three weeks after the election

Over 12,000 voters registered

Echo StaffJanuary 6, 2025 2:01 pm

Over 12,000 South Dublin County residents registered as voters in the first half of 2024 according to a Council report.

Precisely 12,169 new individuals registered from January 1, 2024, to the closing of the Register of Electors prior to Local Election held in June, SDCC showed.

Lucan saw a spike in people interested in expressing their political preference, with 3,064 new registered voters, followed by 2,925 in Tallaght and 2,221 in Clondalkin.

Tallaght South, with 1,671 new voters, had the lowest turnout in the county – 31.52pc – at the Local Election, against 46.91pc of voters going to the polls in June in Rathfarnham / Templeogue.

The election saw 1,628 new people registered as voters in the Rathfarnham / Templeogue Local Electoral Area, while the number of new voters in Firhouse / Bohernabreena and Palmerstown / Fonthill was slightly over 1,100.

SDCC’s report came as a response to Tallaght Sinn Fein councillor Louise Dunne’s question concerning the lead-up to local elections but doesn’t provide updated data following General Election.

Read More


This weeks front pages – January 2, 2025

Latest

The Echo Year in Review Edition is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your...

Met Éireann warns temperatures could drop to -10c

Latest

MET Eireann has forecast that temperatures to plummet to as low as -5 tomorrow morning as yellow warning (Low Temperature/Ice warning) for Ireland...

RSA is advising road users to be prepared for treacherous road conditions

Latest

With extreme low temperatures and multi-hazardous conditions expected, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging all road users to be prepared, exercise...

First council in history of the state with majority female membership

News

SOUTH Dublin County Council was confirmed as the first council in the history of the State with majority female membership following co-options...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST