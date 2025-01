An artist’s impression of the plans for the area

THE development of ‘Stage 2’ roads, public parks/open space areas and services infrastructure works in respect of the northern part of the overall Clonburris SDZ has been lodged.

Located at four sites along Griffeen Road Griffeen Glen Drive, Balgaddy Road and Grange Castle Road Junction in Lucan, Thomas Omer Way/Ninth Lock Road and the Ninth Lock Road/Neilstown Road, the plans were lodged by Clonburris Infrastructure Limited.