St Matthew’s celebrates parish’s 50 golden years
A SPECIAL Golden Jubilee Mass was held on Sunday, December 15, at St Matthew’s Church, to celebrate the Ballyfermot parish’s 50-year anniversary.
The Mass featured a big crowd, many visiting from neighbouring parishes for the ceremony.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
This weeks front pages – January 2, 2025Latest
The Echo Year in Review Edition is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy...
RSA is advising road users to be prepared for treacherous road conditionsLatest
With extreme low temperatures and multi-hazardous conditions expected, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging all road users to be prepared, exercise...
The Bungalow looks for new lease from Dublin City CouncilBallyfermot
THE TEN-YEAR lease for The Bungalow, a community centre in Cherry Orchard, expired three years ago, but new terms have yet to...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.