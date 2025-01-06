Search
St Matthew’s celebrates parish’s 50 golden years
Fr Piaras McLochlainn welcomed all to the service

Maurice GarveyJanuary 6, 2025 11:02 am

A SPECIAL Golden Jubilee Mass was held on Sunday, December 15, at St Matthew’s Church, to celebrate the Ballyfermot parish’s 50-year anniversary.

The Mass featured a big crowd, many visiting from neighbouring parishes for the ceremony.

