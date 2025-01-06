Jason remembered for his warmth and kindness

TRIBUTES were paid to Clondalkin man Jason Hallahan, who died following a tragic road accident in Kildare on December 22.

Father-of-one Jason ‘Jay’ Hallahan of Prosperous, Co Kildare and late of Cherrywood in Clondalkin, died following an accident at Grangeclare West in Kilmeague.

Mr Hallahan, a delivery driver, is believed to have skidded as he reversed away from a mobile home into the Grand Canal.

A rescue and recovery operation was launched after a local contacted the emergency services.

Jason was recovered from the water and treated by crew from the National Ambulance Service.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Celebration of Life Service took place on Monday, December 30, in Newlands Cross Crematorium Chapel.

A message on RIP.ie said Jason is survived by his loving daughter Evelyn, partner Sharon, mother Patricia, father Seamus, wider family and large circle of friends.

Mourners at the service were told that his daughter was ‘the great joy of his life.’

Mr Hallahan was a member of Tolka Valley Pitch and Putt Club. In a post on social media they said that he was a “valued” part of the team for many years and was “fondly regarded” by all who knew him.

He was also a member of the Target Golf Team at Silloge Park Golf Club who said that they would remember him for his “warmth, kindness and enthusiasm.”