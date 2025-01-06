Echo Sport in Review: December

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff from Ballyboden with the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland 2024 Men's Personality of the Year Award and his parents Mary and Gerry

Donore U17 boys claimed a gold medal at the National Juvenile cross country in Tramore.

Sorcha Melia played a key role in the Hoops treble success this season, the Rovers academy player was also named 2024 EA Sports WU17 LOI Academy Player of the Year at the SSE Airtricity Women’s awards.

Shamrock Rovers continued their historic European run with a 1-1 draw away to Rapid Vienna, practically securing their place in the top 24 of the UEFA Conference League.

Stephen Bradley’s side played Premier League giants Chelsea in Stamford Bridge in London, going down 5-1 with Markus Poom scoring the Hoops goal.

Ellen Walshe ended her World Championships with fifth and sixth place Finals finishes at the World Aquatics Championships (SC) in Budapest.

Walshe left Budapest with eight Irish Records in the 50m and 100m Butterfly and 100m and 200m IM, and top 10 placings in the 200m IM (5th), 400m IM (5th), 100m Butterfly (6th) and 100m IM (9th) after an impressive week of racing.

Lucan Sarsfields clinched the 2024 Go Ahead Ireland Dublin Under 21 ‘A’ Hurling Championship title after they defeated Faughs 3-10 to 1-08.

Ballyboden St Enda’s were crowned Dublin U21 ‘A’ Camogie Champions after a 3-09 to 1-10 victory over Lucan Sarsfields.

Shelbourne saw more success at the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Annual Awards Banquet 2024 with Damien Duff named Men’s Personality of the Year award and Conor Kearns claimed Goalkeeper of the Year award.