An Post apologises for ‘serious service failure’ after alleged theft
GARDAI are investigating a staff member in An Post following the alleged theft of letters and small parcels.
The incident took place in the Dublin 12 area.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
AbbVie Ireland appoints new General ManagerBusiness
Dana Kendall has been appointed General Manager of AbbVie Ireland, a leading global biopharmaceutical company.Based at AbbVie’s commercial headquarters in Citywest, Kendall...
The Bungalow looks for new lease from Dublin City CouncilBallyfermot
THE TEN-YEAR lease for The Bungalow, a community centre in Cherry Orchard, expired three years ago, but new terms have yet to...
St Matthew’s celebrates parish’s 50 golden yearsBallyfermot
A SPECIAL Golden Jubilee Mass was held on Sunday, December 15, at St Matthew’s Church, to celebrate the Ballyfermot parish’s 50-year anniversary.The...
Teen jailed for unprovoked attack on touristsBallyfermot
A teenager who was part of a group of youths who carried out an unprovoked attack on British tourists in Temple Bar...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.