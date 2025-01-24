Active South Dublin December Sports Team: Lucan Sarsfields U21 hurlers

Marcus Blake, Front Of House Manager, presents the Active South Dublin Team of the Month award to Lucan Sarsfields U21 player Shane Coffey along with mentor Johnny McCaffrey and Thos McDermott, Head of the Active South Dublin and William O’Connor, news editor The Echo.

LUCAN Sarsfields U21 hurlers had plenty to shout about last month when they claimed the championship crown.

The 12th Lock side went all the way in the competition when they overcame the challenge of Faughs 3-10 to 1-8 in O’Toole Park.

Played in stormy conditions, Lucan had the edge in this contest with Darragh Meehan and Oisin Walsh among the scorers.

The game could have gone either way but Lucan held out to win the title they last won in 2019.

“It’s a great way to finish out the season,” remarked Lucan Sarsfields U21 mentor Johnny McCaffrey.

“The lads worked hard during the year and it has all paid off.

“It was a tough game against Faughs in the final and we got crucial scores on the day,”.

Some of these players will be pushing to play at senior level at the club who are managed by former Kilkenny hurling star Charlie Carter.