Roads blocked by downed trees as Storm Eowyn hits South Dublin

Over ten trees were downed and scaffolding collapsed in South Dublin during Storm Éowyn according to Dublin Fire Brigade data.

The DFB team started receiving calls in the early hours of Friday, January 24, as the Red Status Wind Warning issued by Met Éireann for Dublin was in place.

A tree was downed around 6am on the Killininny Road in Firhouse, where traffic remains restricted, and a tree was completely uprooted on the Monastery Road near Floraville before the sunrise.

Shortly before 10am, DFB reported a collapsed scaffolding on the Lower Kimmage Road in Harold’s Cross, which “is likely to remain blocked until after the red warning has been lifted,” they wrote on X.

Dolphin’s Barn firefighters were called to intervene on the Harold’s Cross Road.

According to a X post by Dublin Mid-West Paul Gogarty TD (IND), debris was blown from the Lucan Pool site towards Ash Park and more trees were down on the Newcastle/Hazelhatch Road, in Monksfield Lawn, Clondalkin, and at the entrance of the Esker Meadow estate in Lucan.

Downed trees were seen, according to the DFB live map, on Blessington Road at Kiltalown, Willow Avenue by the Old Naas Road, Balgaddy Road, Edmondstown Road, Knocklyon Road, and in Ballycullen.

Residents reported a fallen tree in Belgard Heights and damages to properties in Citywest and Raheen Close.

Two house fire alarms were activated at Killinarden Heights and in Rathfarnham, and a car crash with a tree was reported in Boherboy.

County Dublin entered a Status Yellow Wind Warning on Friday, January 24, at 12pm, which will remain valid until 4pm implying “hazardous travelling conditions, damage to already weakened structures, and fallen trees.”

The public are invited to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

For updates on incidents in the Dublin area, follow the Dublin Fire Brigade page on social media.

To monitor Met Éireann forecasts and updates, visit MET.