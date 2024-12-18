Age-friendly meeting centre in Clondalkin just about to open

AFTER decades of trying to open an age-friendly meeting centre in Clondalkin village, the initiative is one step closer following an open week at Orchard Lodge.

South Dublin County Council has given the keys to a state of the art multi-use meeting centre to the board of directors.

The building is not yet open to the public as a safety audit is being conducted, but those involved hope it is imminent.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our appreciation to the council team who handed over such a lovely facility for us to manage for seniors and carers of Clondalkin village and surrounding area,” said Thyes Kavanagh, Chair of BOM Orchard Lodge Meeting Centre.

“The Board was delighted to take possession of the facility a few weeks ago. Some of the board have been working hard and looking forward to this day for over 20 years, others joined the campaign in recent years.

The board is made up of representa-tives from many of the groups who will use the building.

The centre was open for viewings this week for groups or individuals to have a look around and discuss their particular hopes for use of the amenity.

“Many local groups have already expressed their interest in using the centre and the Board of Management are eager to include as many interested parties as possible,” said Thyes.

“The formal opening of the centre for full-time use will be in mid-December – we are waiting for the final safety audit to be completed. Then it’s full steam ahead.”

Local businesses are invited to support or donate towards the upkeep of the centre.

If residents would like to give a few hours as a volunteer, the board would love to hear from you. The centre will be run by volunteers for the foreseeable future.

For more information email gold.ochardlodge@gmail.com Facebook : Orchard Lodge Meeting Centre or call 083 844 6002.