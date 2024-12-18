Seaborne: Nuala’s Book shortlisted for Award

Nuala O’Connor, originally from Mill Lane and the author of the shortlisted novel ‘Seaborne’ for the Irish Book Awards, says, “I had heard the name Anne Bonny on the wind for years—a young Irish woman tried for piracy in the Caribbean—and when I dug in some more, I knew she was fiction-worthy.”

‘Seaborne’ was nominated for Eason Novel of the Year along with ‘Our London Lives’ by Palmerstown resident and writer Christine Dwyer Hickey.

Nuala tends to travel “a lot” to participate in festivals, events, and appearances; “it’s exhausting but enjoyable—I love talking books and literature.”

She states that the writing itself, along with the research, is “always” her favorite part of the book-writing process, coupled with the research of deep diving into archives and libraries, old books, and images. She writes and researches in tandem, so it’s a “lively process” for her.

In March next year she has a poetry collection coming out with feminist press Arlen House, containing thirteen years’ worth of poetry; she is also working on a memoir about late-diagnosed autism.

For their help and support, Nuala would like to thank her agent, Grainne Fox, all at New Island Books, Arlen House, and all other publishers who “take a punt on me.”

The ceremony took place on November 27; well done on your nomination, Nuala!