Go-ahead for dementia Centre of Excellence

An artist impression of the TUHF Centre of Excellence for Brain Health and Dementia

Tallaght University Hospital Foundation’s new Centre of Excellence in Brain Health and Dementia in Cookstown Industrial Estate, has been given the green light, The Echo understands will cost more than €60 million.

The proposed development, a five-storey building, will represent a multi-million euro investment from Tallaght University Hospital Foundation [TUHF] in the future of healthcare innovation.

Douglas Collins, Tallaght University Hospital Foundation CEO, welcomed the decision from South Dublin County Council and revealed that the new facility will “serve as a hub for trailblazing research and development”.

The Centre of Excellence for Brain Health and Dementia, designed by Scott Tallon Walker Architects, will comprise of a central atrium, radiology department, treatment, assessment and consultation rooms, research facilities, associated offices and meeting rooms as well as a reception area, café/restaurant and staff facilities.

Douglas said: “Tallaght University Hospital Foundation [TUHF] has always been committed to driving the future of healthcare through innovation, and this development is at the forefront of that.

“This is a groundbreaking project which underscores our dedication to fostering an environment where visionary ideas can thrive and transform into tangible medical breakthroughs. Innovate Health, Centre of Excellence in Brain Health and Dementia will offer a stimulating environment for innovators to collaborate and accelerate the development and adoption of pioneering health solutions.

“With this project, TUHF aims to support Tallaght University Hospital to revolutionise the landscape of healthcare, setting new standards in patient treatment and care.”

The facility will be located near the Tallaght University Hospital campus, with the two connected by a pedestrian crossing. The development will also include new footpaths, bicycle racks and accessible parking.

Douglas added: “This facility is poised to become a national leader in healthcare innovation and TUHF is very excited to drive the Innovate Health, Centre of Excellence in Brain Health and Dementia project forward throughout 2025.”

The proposed development, located on Fourth Avenue beside Tallaght University Hospital, includes plans for a Innovate Health, Centre of Excellence in Brain Health and Dementia, and will consist of the demolition of the existing concrete beams adjoining the neighbouring unit and relocation of existing underground services.

Plans include a five-storey building with part six-storey elements and set-back accommodation and plant rooms.

Plans include the removal of 14 car-park spaces in the existing adjacent TUH car park to facilitate a new entrance park consisting of hard and soft landscaping and lighting, new footpath, signage, loading bay and accessible parking space off Fourth Avenue.

New footpath, signage, set-down area and two accessible parking spaces off the internal hospital campus road to the west are also proposed.

An extended footpath to the west of the adjacent car park and new pedestrian crossing to enhance pedestrian access to the existing multi-storey car park are also lodged in the plans, with a new pedestrian crossing to connect the new Entrance Park with the main entrance to Tallaght University Hospital.

Secure staff bike store to the North and visitor bicycle racks in the Entrance Park, along with bin store to the east side of building and boundary fencing, walls and gates to east of site are included.

This particular part of Cookstown Industrial Estate in starting to undergo a transformation with the new Airton Road link road currently under development along with the opening of new four-storey Work IQ Innovation Centre which is the new home for start-ups and growing enterprises in South Dublin, and forms part of a new urban district, Innovation Quarter Tallaght which is walking distance to the new hospital development.