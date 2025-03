“HE’S NOT learning anything and he’s sitting on his own,” said the mother of a seven-year-old who couldn’t get a place in a special school for the third year in a row.

Anita Daynes, from Springfield, has been fighting for her son’s right to proper education since when he was diagnosed with autism and moderate intellectual disability in March 2023.

