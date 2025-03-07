Raising funds for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie ‘in memory of beautiful Kasey’

“THEY called her ‘Irish fighting princess’,” said a bereaved mother approaching the tenth anniversary of her daughter’s death to cancer.

Derek and Michelle Kelly, from Tymon North, lost their Kasey (4) in April 2015 after three and a half years of special treatment in Boston, United States.

Kasey was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer called Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumour (AT RT) at the age of one and doctors predicted she would only live one more year.

“We got to have about three more years with her in America.

“She was a fighter, always showing her fighting fist.

That’s why over there she was known as the ‘Irish fighting princess’,” said Michelle.

“That’s what keeps us going through every day now, but after ten years it’s still so raw, we’re still so heartbroken.”

The treatment in America was made possible through community support, as the family collected over €600,000 back then.

Kasey’s journey involved individuals, schools, community groups, sports clubs and many more joining forces to give her one more chance.

Today, the Kellys are starting a fundraiser for child cancer charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and want to raise awareness on all the children who are still facing the same situation as Kasey’s.

“In Ireland, three families every week are told their child has cancer.

“We just feel like we want to give back the support we received, in memory of beautiful Kasey,” said Michelle.

“This charity looks after all those families like ours.”

On Saturday, April 26, the Kellys will host a music bingo in Faughs GAA Club in Templeogue.

The event will be followed by a raffle and a DJ set.

The family are appealing to companies in the retail and hospitality industries to contribute by donating the best spot prizes for the event.