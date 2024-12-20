‘Amazing’ pupils fundraise after fellow pupil’s ordeal in hospital
Fifth class girls in St Kevin’s GNS are determined to “turn negative into positive” after seeing their classmate going through a long hospitalisation in Temple Street this year.
Grace Donegan, from Kilnamanagh, suffered from a brain bleed in January and partially lost her mobility since then.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Cuckoo’s Nest redevelopment proceeds apace with new roofTallaght
WORK on the redevelopment of the Cuckoo’s Nest pub is moving along with a new roof installed on the original house.Developers of...
Run raises almost €2,000 for Tallaght projectTallaght
Over €1,900 was raised at a running event to support the community work of Tallaght Rehabilitation Project (trp).At least 150 people attended...
Help make festive season better for families and othersTallaght
A charity appealed to the community’s generosity again as the need for donations during Christmas is on the rise.Tallaght-based A Helping Hand,...
Local Faces: Claire KellyTallaght
For Over three decades Claire Kelly has dedicated her life and work to the Tallaght Sports Complex. She will now enjoy a...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.