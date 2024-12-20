Search
‘Amazing’ pupils fundraise after fellow pupil’s ordeal in hospital
‘Amazing’ pupils fundraise after fellow pupil’s ordeal in hospital

Alessia MicalizziDecember 20, 2024 11:00 am

Fifth class girls in St Kevin’s GNS are determined to “turn negative into positive” after seeing their classmate going through a long hospitalisation in Temple Street this year.

Grace Donegan, from Kilnamanagh, suffered from a brain bleed in January and partially lost her mobility since then.

