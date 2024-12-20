Search
Help make festive season better for families and others
A Helping Hand is seeking donations for Christmas time

Help make festive season better for families and others

Alessia MicalizziDecember 20, 2024 10:49 am

A charity appealed to the community’s generosity again as the need for donations during Christmas is on the rise.

Tallaght-based A Helping Hand, founded by Independent councillor Dermot Richardson, is now making hampers “to help make Christmas a little better for families and individuals” and called for donations on their Facebook page this week.

Tinned and packaged food, tea, coffee and any other hot drinks, as well as meat and supermarkets vouchers, are the most-needed items in terms of food.

Toys for all ages, soft drinks, sweets, and toiletries would also help making the holidays better for many, and hats, gloves, scarfs, and sleeping bags are just as important as food donations during the cold season.

The charity started their Christmas donations collection in early November with a two-day appeal at Ashleaf Shopping Centre in Walkinstown.

The charity’s fundraising bus

They followed with their annual appeal at The Square on Saturday, November 30 where locals were encouraged to fill the charity’s double-decker bus with goods.

As more and more families struggle, A Helping Hand are not even close to consider themselves done and renewed their appeal.

“Please help us support as many families and individuals as possible,” they said while listing all that is needed for the hampers they will hand out before Christmas Day.

To donate for A Helping Hand, visit their Facebook page “A Helping Hand Dublin / Good Morning Tallaght”, contact Dermot at 087 203 6468, or Katrina at 087 433 5504.

Read More


Ten years for man found with €1.7m worth of drugs

Tallaght

A man who had over €1.7 million worth of drugs along with three guns in his home, and who was caught delivering...

New sports pavilion plans in Tymon Park are approved

Tallaght

Plans for a new sports pavilion at Tymon Park South were welcomed by South Dublin councillors at December’s County Council meeting. It...

Run raises almost €2,000 for Tallaght project

Tallaght

Over €1,900 was raised at a running event to support the community work of Tallaght Rehabilitation Project (trp). At least 150 people...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST