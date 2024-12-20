Help make festive season better for families and others

A charity appealed to the community’s generosity again as the need for donations during Christmas is on the rise.

Tallaght-based A Helping Hand, founded by Independent councillor Dermot Richardson, is now making hampers “to help make Christmas a little better for families and individuals” and called for donations on their Facebook page this week.

Tinned and packaged food, tea, coffee and any other hot drinks, as well as meat and supermarkets vouchers, are the most-needed items in terms of food.

Toys for all ages, soft drinks, sweets, and toiletries would also help making the holidays better for many, and hats, gloves, scarfs, and sleeping bags are just as important as food donations during the cold season.

The charity started their Christmas donations collection in early November with a two-day appeal at Ashleaf Shopping Centre in Walkinstown.

They followed with their annual appeal at The Square on Saturday, November 30 where locals were encouraged to fill the charity’s double-decker bus with goods.

As more and more families struggle, A Helping Hand are not even close to consider themselves done and renewed their appeal.

“Please help us support as many families and individuals as possible,” they said while listing all that is needed for the hampers they will hand out before Christmas Day.

To donate for A Helping Hand, visit their Facebook page “A Helping Hand Dublin / Good Morning Tallaght”, contact Dermot at 087 203 6468, or Katrina at 087 433 5504.