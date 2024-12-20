Run raises almost €2,000 for Tallaght project
Over €1,900 was raised at a running event to support the community work of Tallaght Rehabilitation Project (trp).
At least 150 people attended the Jobstown Running Club’s Christmas Run on Saturday, December 7, and contributed to a good cause.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Encouraging men to seek help in changing abusive behaviourTallaght
FiFTY NINE Tallaght men sought help to change their abusive behaviour in 2023, according to MOVE Ireland.MOVE (Men Overcoming Violent Emotion) Ireland...
Unprovoked attack by former boxer with 38 previous convictions left a man blind in one eyeTallaght
A former boxer has been imprisoned for seven-and-a-half years for an “unprovoked attack” with a guitar which left a man blind in...
Cuckoo’s Nest redevelopment proceeds apace with new roofTallaght
WORK on the redevelopment of the Cuckoo’s Nest pub is moving along with a new roof installed on the original house.Developers of...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.