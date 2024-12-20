Search
Run raises almost €2,000 for Tallaght project
Brona, Babs and Denise

December 20, 2024

Over €1,900 was raised at a running event to support the community work of Tallaght Rehabilitation Project (trp).

At least 150 people attended the Jobstown Running Club’s Christmas Run on Saturday, December 7, and contributed to a good cause.

