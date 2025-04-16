Approach to improve outcomes for children

There was a big turn out for the CDI three-year Strategic Plan launch

The Childhood Development Initiative (CDI) are set to support early intervention and school achievement for children in Tallaght as they launched their three-year Strategic Plan.

On Friday, April 4, special guest Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, unveiled CDI’s School Avoidance Toolkit in Tallaght and attended the launch of their Strategic Plan 2025-2028.

The Plan, explained CDI, outlines a “comprehensive approach to improving outcomes for children, families and communities,” and was developed through stakeholder consultation and strong evidence from the ground.

CDI’s priorities for the next three years include collaboration between different agencies, innovation and addressing service gaps, while focusing on early childhood development, school readiness, health initiatives and parental support.

The Tallaght-based organisation will offer language, literacy and socio-emotional programmes to help children transition from early years and primary school, and an ongoing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths programme (Doodle STEAM) aimed at approximately 300 participants from early year settings annually.

Besides the School Avoidance Toolkit providing resources to tackle school absenteeism in the area, CDI committed to ensure that 75pc of children in Dublin 24 will be registered with their Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library programme to receive a book every month until their fifth birthday.

Chit Chat, CDI’s group of Speech and Language Therapists, will support children’s oral language development while funding will be secured for 50 children per year for maths support.

With regards to health, CDI will encourage “improved immunisation rates” in Dublin 24 by consulting on local barriers, developing informational materials, and carrying out awareness-raising initiatives.

Catriona Rodgers, Chair of CDI’s Board of Trustees, said, “This Strategic Plan reflects our commitment to working together with the community to develop services that truly meet their needs.

‘By leveraging research, partnerships, and innovation, we aim to strengthen support for children and families while influencing policy and practice on a national scale.”

“We are confident that this Strategic Plan will drive real and lasting change for children and families across Ireland,” added CDI’s CEO Marian Quinn.