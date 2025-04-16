Cycle and bus lane meets standards
The construction of a bus and cycle lane on Killininny Road left “enough room for vehicles to pass each other,” said South Dublin County Council in response to residents’ concerns.
At the Rathfarnham area meeting on Tuesday, April 8, Councillor Sarah Barnes (FG) reported these concerns saying that “the cycle lane will leave barely enough room for two vehicles to meet.”
