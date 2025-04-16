Celebration mass honours much-loved Sr Carmel

A CELEBRATION Mass took place in Neilstown on Sunday to honour ‘Sister Reebok’ as Sr Carmel Earls is affectionately known.

Sr Carmel (89) is a much-loved stalwart in the Neilstown community, where she has worked for the last 34 years.

The mass at St Peter Apostle Church in Neilstown celebrated Sr Carmel’s 70 years in the profession – a diamond jubilee.

Neilstown resident Marian Reilly, said: “It was a brilliant day that turned out well. Sr Carmel’s family all came up from Wicklow. She hasn’t aged over the years, she still looks amazing. People called her Sr Reebok because she always wore runners out and about.

“Bishop Donal Roche spoke at the mass and he was great. He is originally from Drimnagh and said he missed being in a parish, being with people, and that everywhere he goes the red carpet is rolled out but there is no need for all that he said.”

Originally from Brittas Bay, Sr Carmel left home at the age of 15 to join the Franciscan order, and spent 40 years in the USA, before returning to Neilstown.

She was instrumental in helping to set up important ventures like the Carline Project, which is aimed at keeping teenagers off the streets and the Beacon of Light.

Sr Carmel is retiring at the end of this year and will be 90 in July.

After Mass, tea and a cake was served for the many people who showed up for Sr Carmel’s anniversary celebration.