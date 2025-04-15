Sheer’ class: Ed sheeran experience comes to The Civic

Search
Jack Shepherd performing on stage

Ryan ButlerApril 15, 2025 1:07 pm

“I think what you do is awesome.”

This is what Ed Sheeran told tribute artist Jack Shepherd, who is coming to the Civic this month.

Jack is world-renowned for his Ed Sheeran tribute shows after playing all over the world since 2015.

The show consists of either a full live band or Jack and only his trusty loop pedal replicating the songs layer by layer, just like the man himself.

Singalongs, beats, and slow songs are sure to give you the ‘Ed Sheeran Experience’.

Featuring the ballads, the beats, the ginger hair, the loop pedal magic, and now a live band, ‘Ed Sheeran Experience’ is a live show consisting of all the hits.

Jack has been performing as Ed since 2014 and has even been credited by the man himself, as shown above.

Sing-alongs, slow songs, and all the hits, the ‘Ed Sheeran Experience’ is a show not to be missed.

The show comes to the Civic on April 19 at 7:30pm; don’t miss out!

