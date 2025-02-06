Search
Army corporal involved in €6m money-laundering operation
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Army corporal involved in €6m money-laundering operation

Echo StaffFebruary 6, 2025 10:59 am

A corporal in the Irish Defence Forces was involved in a money-laundering operation that handled over €6.6 million of drug dealers’ cash, a court has heard, reports Sonya McClean.

Richard Kearney (36), of Shancastle Drive, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to having €25,000, knowing or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of crime at an address in Fernwood Lawn, Tallaght on May 6, 2022. He has no previous convictions.

Read More


Over 1,000 new homes built in Clondalkin in the last 12 months

News

With 1,054 new homes built in 2024, Clondalkin saw the second-highest number of dwelling completions in the country, according to a CSO...

Celebrating a Celtic Goddess

Clondalkin

“THIS IS the sixth year of the festival in Clondalkin, and it is going from strength to strength,” says chief event organiser...

It’s a long, long way from Clare to TradFest and Clondalkin for folk icon Ralph McTell

Clondalkin

FOLK icon Ralph McTell was “honoured” to be part of TradFest, he said ahead of his event at Áras Chrónáin.McTell had to...

Clarification on St Patrick’s Day parade

Clondalkin

Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind) has clarified that Clondalkin St Patrick’s Day parade has not been renamed Clondalkin Community events, incorrectly reported in...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST