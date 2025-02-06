Army corporal involved in €6m money-laundering operation

A corporal in the Irish Defence Forces was involved in a money-laundering operation that handled over €6.6 million of drug dealers’ cash, a court has heard, reports Sonya McClean.

Richard Kearney (36), of Shancastle Drive, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to having €25,000, knowing or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of crime at an address in Fernwood Lawn, Tallaght on May 6, 2022. He has no previous convictions.