Waste ground brings down IBAL litter survey ranking

South Dublin County Council called on the owners of a waste ground to maintain it “to an acceptable standard” after it brought down Tallaght ranking in the IBAL litter survey.

“In light of the most recent IBAL litter survey and the comments on the level of litter on the vacant site on Belgard Road/Square in particular, this area committee calls on the council to hold the site owners to account,” read a motion by Tallaght councillor Niamh Whelan (SF) on Monday, January 27.