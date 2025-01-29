Search
Award is stepping stone for Dafhyd: Killinarden actor receives South Dublin incubation award
Dafhyd Flynn wants to create more of his own projects

Ryan ButlerJanuary 29, 2025 4:14 pm

CREATIVE Ireland South Dublin put out an open call for the Incubation Award for an Artist in South Dublin.

The recipient has been award winning Killinarden actor, Dafhyd Flynn.

