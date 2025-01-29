Heating scheme picks up Energy Globe Award

THE Tallaght District Heating Scheme received the Energy Globe Award 2024 for Ireland, announced South Dublin County Council.

The award recognised the scheme’s “significant contribution to sustainable heating and carbon reduction in the Tallaght area,” commented SDCC.

The scheme is operated by the Council through Heat Works, Ireland’s first not-for profit energy utility based on Belgard Road.

By reusing waste heat from a nearby data centre, it provides low-carbon heating to a number of public buildings in the area, including South Dublin County Council facilities and TU Dublin buildings.

According to SDCC, this approach reduces carbon emissions by approximately 1,500 tonnes annually and makes a significant impact on the nation’s decarbonization efforts.

The project is set to expand in 2025, through the connection of 133 affordable apartments to the network and further extending its reach within Tallaght.

The Energy Globe Award is an environmental prize awarded to sustainable projects by Austria-based Energy Globe Foundation.

Heat works and its scheme will represent Ireland at the Energy Globe International Awards Ceremony held annually in Austria.