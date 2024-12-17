Ballyfermot student honoured at Royal College of Surgeons

Sponsor Dermot Desmond and Uversity Chairman Michael Horgan present Luke Doyle with a Uversity graduation certificate at a ceremony at the Royal College of Surgeons.

A MATURE student from Ballyfermot was recently awarded a Uversity graduation certificate at a special ceremony at the Royal College of Surgeons.

Ballyfermot man Luke Doyle, graduated from Maynooth University (MU) with a Bachelor of Social Science (Honours), Anthropology & Social Policy.

His academic journey was distinguished by being awarded ‘Academic Excellence in the Final Year,’ reflecting his commitment and dedication to study. Luke has a deep passion for social change, especially in policy development.

Uversity is a registered charity providing scholarships for mature students, from less advantaged backgrounds, to pursue their dreams of achieving a bachelor’s degree in approved colleges and universities across the island of Ireland.

This year, 22 students were awarded graduation certificates upon completion of their bachelor’s degrees.

Uversity has been awarding third-level scholarships to adult learners since 2018 and has awarded over 270 scholarships to date.

Uversity Programme Director, Gretta FitzGerald said: “We have seen first-hand how life-changing adult education can be for promoting personal and professional development. We were delighted to recently celebrate the academic achievements of our 22 graduates. They are an inspiration, and we wish them the very best of luck in their future careers.”

Uversity Sponsor Dermot Desmond said: “I have always been a firm believer in the power of education; the good it does both for an individual and the community as a whole. Therefore, it is heartening to see the commitment of our Uversity Scholars to their studies, and it’s a memorable achievement for the 22 graduates from across the island of Ireland.”

There are two levels of financial support available, depending on whether the scholarship recipient has dependent children.

Those without dependent children will receive €5,000 per annum for their degree, while those with dependent children are awarded €7,000 per annum.