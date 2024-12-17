Musician Breslin was Chamber Christmas get-together speaker

A FUN afternoon was had by all at the annual South Dublin Chamber Christmas lunch, which took place on Friday, December 6, at the Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley.

Musician and mental health advocate Niall Breslin was the keynote speaker for this year’s Christmas lunch.

The event saw a large crowd of attendees from the business community, along with local representatives from South Dublin County Council, and the political world.

Guest speaker for this year’s lunch was former Blizzards frontman and Leinster rugby player Breslin, who became an award-winning author for his book Me and My Mate Jeffrey.

The memoir/self-help book won the 2015 Irish Book Award for popular non-fiction.

Breslin is a prolific advocate and public speaker on mental health.

“Our Christmas lunch is always a special occasion, as businesses from the smallest to the largest multinationals sit down together to enjoy a shared lunch” said South Dublin Chamber CEO Peter Byrne .

“This year was a little bit special as we had Niall Breslin share with us his experiences of “Finding Peace in the Chaos of the Modern World”.

“His wonderful talk asked us to examine our lives , support our friends and colleagues and ask for help when we need it. We also presented five Awards to our County Council on the founding of our County 30 years ago, to our hospital, Tallaght University Hospital on 25 years since they took in their first patients, to Roadstone celebrating 75 years , to our Civic Theatre opening 25 years and to Partas on their 40th anniversary.

“We also recalled our own foundation in Tallaght Village 40 years ago. A good time was had by all as people reacquainted with old fiends and made new ones” added Peter.

On arrival, attendees enjoyed the customary mulled wine at reception, a segment of the event which is sponsored by the hotel itself.

South Dublin Chamber CEO Peter Byrne took to the stage to welcome guests to the event.