Model School in Inchicore scoops RIAI gold for ‘transformative design’
THE refurbishment of a 19th-century primary school in Inchicore has received Ireland’s most prestigious architectural honour.
Inchicore National School has been transformed by a “reimagination” and “adaptive re-use” of the old school campus and building.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Robbie is boxing clever with training programmeBallyfermot
A BOXING coach has developed a simulated training programme which he believes can reduce the need for traditional sparring by “up to...
This weeks front pages – December 12, 2024Latest
The Echo is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support...
Top graduation prize for Ballyfermot boyBallyfermot
Adam Crawford received top accolades at the Carlow College, St Patrick’s Conferring Ceremony for 2024 receiving a graduation prize for achievements for...
Commuters to benefit from the enhanced Dart schemeLucan
South Dublin County Council welcomed An Bord Pleanála’s approval of an enhanced Dart+ South West scheme between Heuston station and Hazelhatch, Co...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.