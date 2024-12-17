24-hour gym gets green light in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre
PLANNING permission has been approved for a 24-hour gym at Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre.
Applicant Holohan Fitness Ltd planning includes the change of use of part of the first floor from retail to gym use within a unit with a gross floor area of circa 790sqms.
AUTHORWilliam O Connor
