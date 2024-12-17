Search
24-hour gym gets green light in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre

William O ConnorDecember 17, 2024 11:15 am

PLANNING permission has been approved for a 24-hour gym at Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre.

Applicant Holohan Fitness Ltd planning includes the change of use of part of the first floor from retail to gym use within a unit with a gross floor area of circa 790sqms.

