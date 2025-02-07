Bazunu links up with Standard Liege

Gavin Bazunu has joined Standard Liege on loan from the rest of the season

GOALKEEPER Gavin Bazunu from Tallaght has joined Belgian outfit Standard Liege on loan for the remainder of the season after leaving Southampton in the transfer window.

The former Shamrock Rovers player returned to action earlier this month after nine months out with an achilles injury, playing three times for the Saints’ Under-21s in Premier League Two.

Bazunu needs first-team football which he hopes to get with Standard Liege as they occupy seventh in the table, 19 points behind leaders Genk.

Bazunu had not been registered in the Saints Premier League squad despite travelling to their away game against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

“Standard de Liège, Southampton FC and Gavin Bazunu have reached an agreement: the Irish goalkeeper is loaned to the Rouches by the English club until the end of this season,” said a spokesperson for Standard de Liège.

At only 22-years of age, Bazunu, who has 22 caps, will be battling it out with Caoimhin Kelleher for the Ireland Number One jersey.

Ireland face Bulgaria in their UEFA Nations League B/C relegation/promotion play-off in March.