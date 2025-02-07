Search
Bazunu links up with Standard Liege
Gavin Bazunu has joined Standard Liege on loan from the rest of the season

Bazunu links up with Standard Liege

Echo StaffFebruary 7, 2025 9:59 am

GOALKEEPER Gavin Bazunu from Tallaght has joined Belgian outfit Standard Liege on loan for the remainder of the season after leaving Southampton in the transfer window.

The former Shamrock Rovers player returned to action earlier this month after nine months out with an achilles injury, playing three times for the Saints’ Under-21s in Premier League Two.

Bazunu needs first-team football which he hopes to get with Standard Liege as they occupy seventh in the table, 19 points behind leaders Genk.

Bazunu had not been registered in the Saints Premier League squad despite travelling to their away game against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

“Standard de Liège, Southampton FC and Gavin Bazunu have reached an agreement: the Irish goalkeeper is loaned to the Rouches by the English club until the end of this season,” said a spokesperson for Standard de Liège.

At only 22-years of age, Bazunu, who has 22 caps, will be battling it out with Caoimhin Kelleher for the Ireland Number One jersey.

Ireland face Bulgaria in their UEFA Nations League B/C relegation/promotion play-off in March.

Read More


WATCH: Brilliant Ellen secures Sport Star of the Year for the second time

Videos

THERE are not too many athletes that can say they qualified for a swimming final at an Olympic Games. Well Ellen Walshe,...

Three Rock tops in Dublin derby

Sport

THREE Rock Rovers returned to men’s EY Hockey League action in strong form with a 3-0 win over Corinthian in the D16...

Brilliant Ellen secures Sport Star of the Year for the second time

Sport

THERE are not too many athletes that can say they qualified for a swimming final at an Olympic Games. Well Ellen Walshe,...

Carmel honoured for commitment with Thomas Davis GAA Club

Sport

CARMEL Lynch was honoured for her dedication, commitment and volunteering with Thomas Davis GAA Club. Carmel is involved with many sections in...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST