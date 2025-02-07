Ronanstown revenge on Glens

RONANSTOWN FC got revenge on Glenmalure Rovers for their opening day UCFL Division 2 defeat, when they welcomed them to Ballyowen Park on Saturday afternoon and ran out 3-1 winners, reports John Mooney.

Make no mistake they deserved their win, especially after the performance they delivered in the second half.

There was very little between these two in the opening half and, really, it was only as the half drew to a close that two goals were scored, both from the penalty spot.

The home side broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, when they were awarded a spot kick that Conor De Ferreira slotted home.

But, in fairness, Rovers battled back and just on the stroke of half time they were also awarded a penalty that Jamie Green-Doyle smashed home.

All square and everything to play for as the second half started and Rovers almost went ahead two minutes after the restart, but Green Doyle saw his free kick hit the crossbar and bounce away to safety.

It was a lucky break for the home side and within five minutes they hit the front with a cracker, from a well rehearsed corner.

Brendan Devoy slipped the ball to Blake Devitt and he centred for Joseph Reynolds, who only signed earlier in the week, to crash home a beauty of a volley.

Three minutes later Reynolds was on the mark again, this time, when he slotted home a Karl McCormack cross from the right hand side.

That really killed off any chance Rovers had of getting something from this game, as the home defence kept a tight rein on their attack.

To be honest the home side were a bit wasteful in attack and should have added to their tally, with Reynolds missing the chance to bag a hat-trick, then again it was the three points that were more important on the day.

RONANSTOWN FC: Greg Murray, Brendan Devoy, Blake Devitt, Kenneth Geoghegan, Jamie Goonery, Callum McGovern, Karl McCormack, Robert Bayly, Conor De Ferreira, Taidgh Curran, Joseph Reynolds, Cian McGovern, Brian Grendon, Kyle Rafferty, Josh McDonagh, Kian Kavanagh, Dylan Grendon, Craig Devitt.

GLENMALURE ROVERS: David Dillion, Aaron O’Rourke, Robert Murphy, Darren Egan, Matthew Elliott, Nick Pavlov, Sean Blood, Nathan O’Reilly, Karl Spooner, David Knowles, Jamie Greene Doyle.