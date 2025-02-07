Three Rock tops in Dublin derby

Three Rock's Rex Dunlop lines up a shot under pressure from Daniel O'Daly Photo by Adrian Boehm

THREE Rock Rovers returned to men’s EY Hockey League action in strong form with a 3-0 win over Corinthian in the D16 derby at Whitechurch Park last Saturday, reports Stephen Finlator.

The goals were a long time coming with the reds keeping their neighbours from across Marlay Park at bay for 55 minutes as the Rovers penalty corner machine did not fully click into gear.

The breakthrough eventually arrived with 30 minutes to go when Olympian Ben Johnson fired home his 15th goal of the season.

James Walker weighed in soon after before Ryan Spencer completed the victory.

It keeps the Grange Road club within one point of leaders Banbridge and Lisnagarvey with seven rounds of matches to be played with both of the Ulster clubs still to visit Dublin in the coming months.

Next up in the league for Rovers on Saturday is a 1pm home game against basement side UCD.

The win comes amid a hectic period for Rovers.

Their indoor side beat Waterford (16-4) and Cookstown (6-4) on Sunday at the Antrim Forum to reach the National Indoor Trophy semi finals where they will come up against Avoca next weekend.

Back outdoors, meanwhile, the club’s Mills Cup retention hopes roll on as they won 3-0 against YMCA on Tuesday evening in Wesley.

Johnson netted early on before a double from Spencer in Q4 assured us of a place in the St Patrick’s Day showpiece event.

On the women’s side, Three Rock face Naas at home on Saturday at 1pm as they continue their bid for the Leinster Division One title.

Back-to-back wins over Kilkenny and Portrane have seen them move right into contention in the competition, sitting two points off leaders Avoca, the highest up the Leinster rankings they have been in well over a decade.