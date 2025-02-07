McCabes chain expands with new Adamstown store opening

Sharon McCabe (CEO, McCabes Pharmacy, second from left front), with staff members (from left) Aoife Higgins, Hugh Moore (supervising pharmacist and store manager), Lucas Maughan (support pharmacist), Sophie Elliott and Kerryann Walker

THE latest expansion of the McCabes Pharmacy portfolio continued in Lucan this week with the opening of the company’s newest store at The Crossings in Adamstown.

This latest move brings McCabes Pharmacy presence to 110 locations nationwide . McCabes hosted a celebratory weekend at the Adamtown store to mark the occasion with in-store prizes, and promotional offerings including a ‘Buy One, Get One Half Price’ deal.

The Adamstown pharmacy has extended hours until 9pm on Thursday and Friday, and serves a catchment of over 100,000 people from Adamstown and neighbouring suburbs such as Lucan, Celbridge, and Leixlip.

Sharon McCabe, CEO of McCabes Pharmacy, said: “We are extremely proud to be Ireland’s largest pharmacy brand with 110 stores nationwide.

“Our expansion into Adamstown reflects our commitment to making healthcare accessible and convenient for all.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to our new store and providing exceptional service tailored to their needs.”

Hugh Moore, Supervising Pharmacist at the Adamstown McCabes Pharmacy, added: “Our team is dedicated to delivering personalised care and trustworthy advice to the Adamstown community.

“We are excited to become an integral part of this vibrant area and to support our customers in achieving their health and wellness goals.

“We invite everyone to join us during our celebratory weekend to experience the McCabes difference first hand.”