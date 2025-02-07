Search
McCabes chain expands with new Adamstown store opening
Sharon McCabe (CEO, McCabes Pharmacy, second from left front), with staff members (from left) Aoife Higgins, Hugh Moore (supervising pharmacist and store manager), Lucas Maughan (support pharmacist), Sophie Elliott and Kerryann Walker

McCabes chain expands with new Adamstown store opening

Maurice GarveyFebruary 7, 2025 9:53 am

THE latest expansion of the McCabes Pharmacy portfolio continued in Lucan this week with the opening of the company’s newest store at The Crossings in Adamstown.

This latest move brings McCabes Pharmacy presence to 110 locations nationwide . McCabes hosted a celebratory weekend at the Adamtown store to mark the occasion with in-store prizes, and promotional offerings including a ‘Buy One, Get One Half Price’ deal.

The Adamstown pharmacy has extended hours until 9pm on Thursday and Friday, and serves a catchment of over 100,000 people from Adamstown and neighbouring suburbs such as Lucan, Celbridge, and Leixlip.

Sharon McCabe, CEO of McCabes Pharmacy, said: “We are extremely proud to be Ireland’s largest pharmacy brand with 110 stores nationwide.

“Our expansion into Adamstown reflects our commitment to making healthcare accessible and convenient for all.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to our new store and providing exceptional service tailored to their needs.”

Hugh Moore, Supervising Pharmacist at the Adamstown McCabes Pharmacy, added: “Our team is dedicated to delivering personalised care and trustworthy advice to the Adamstown community.

“We are excited to become an integral part of this vibrant area and to support our customers in achieving their health and wellness goals.

“We invite everyone to join us during our celebratory weekend to experience the McCabes difference first hand.”

Read More


‘Most powerful tool in the shed is the kettle’

Lucan

A MENS shed in Lucan has been growing steadily but its members are in need of a permanent home. Lucan Men’s Shed...

‘Great honour’ for local TD’s appointed Junior Ministers

Latest

Two Fine Gael TDs from Dublin South-West and Mid-West constituencies were appointed Junior Ministers as government formation came to an end on...

Balgaddy laneway anti-social issues taken in hand by officials in Department of Education

Lucan

THE Department of Education says they are attempting to arrange a meeting between relevant stakeholders in relation to anti-social issues in a...

Over 400 exhibitors and 4,500 buyers at the RDS Creative Expo

Business

A NUMBER of local businesses participated in Showcase – Ireland’s International Creative Expo which took place recently. The event featured a range...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST