“Being addicted is like being imprisoned in your head,” said a man who recently hit a recovery milestone with the support of Jobstown Assisting Drug Dependency.

Darren Callaghan, from Mac Uilliam, is ready “to go back to work and society,” in his 40s, after detoxifying off methadone for good last week.

