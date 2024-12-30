Search
‘Being addicted is like being imprisoned in your head’
Leanne Duffy (JADD Keyworker), Darren Callaghan, Tommy Callaghan, and Rose Dodson (JADD Therapist).

‘Being addicted is like being imprisoned in your head’

Alessia MicalizziDecember 30, 2024 11:24 am

“Being addicted is like being imprisoned in your head,” said a man who recently hit a recovery milestone with the support of Jobstown Assisting Drug Dependency.

Darren Callaghan, from Mac Uilliam, is ready “to go back to work and society,” in his 40s, after detoxifying off methadone for good last week.

Read More


Festive Buzz: Greenhills College entrepreneurs market day

Tallaght

By Leon Craine (5th Year Student)There was a great festive buzz in Greenhills Community College for Market Day with wonderful entrepreneurs selling...

Santa’s Christmas Morning a great success with chats and hot chocolate

Tallaght

It was all about inclusion at the Community Christmas Morning in The Park Community Centre, where Santa paid a visit to adults...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST