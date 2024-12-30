Gardai appeal for assistance in locating missing Dylan

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Dylan Melia who is reported missing from his home in Tallaght since Saturday, December 28.

Dylan was last seen in Tallaght on Friday evening, December 27.

Dylan is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy tracksuit.

It is believed that Dylan may have travelled by bus to Dublin city centre.

Gardaí and Dylan’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.