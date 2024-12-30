Innovative social club at Cherry Orchard Hospital ensures that residents feel they are entering a fresh and safe environment

Cherry Orchard Hospital celebrated the grand opening of O’Dea’s Social Club, an innovative space designed to enhance the quality of life and social engagement of residents.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was officiated by Trevor O’Callaghan, IHA Manager for Dublin South City and West and Loraine Kennedy, Head of Service for Older Persons services (HSE Dublin and Midlands), alongside Louise O’Reilly, Catering Manager and the driving force behind the project, Eileen Carroll, resident of Cherry Orchard Hospital, and Dr Seamus O’Dea, Senior Medical Officer at Cherry Orchard Hospital, for whom the club is named.

This ground-breaking initiative, spearheaded by Louise O’Reilly, came from her vision of recreating successful residential social models from the UK.

Inspired by the comfort and joy that residents experienced in pub-like settings in the UK, Louise worked tirelessly to bring this idea to life at Cherry Orchard Hospital. This interactive social club setting is based on a model that has proved successful in the UK aimed at creating a greater sense of well-being and independence.

Louise worked tirelessly to bring this idea to life through the refurbishing of an existing activity space on the Cherry Orchard Hospital campus which is in a separate area from the main older person’s residential area.

This ensures that residents feel they are entering a fresh and safe social environment.

Tony Nolan, maintenance lead at Cherry Orchard hospital, commented on the contribution of the maintenance department and the contractors,

“When this project was brought to my attention it was clear that there were many potential benefits for the residents here in Cherry Orchard. The maintenance department was delighted to be involved and happy to assist in any way that we could. I would like to sincerely acknowledge the contribution made by our maintenance staff and the contractors who kindly and willingly donated the materials, equipment and time needed to achieve this result.

“There are many bespoke features that had to be crafted from scratch, and we appreciate the time and effort that everyone involved has put in.”

Louise O’Reilly, Catering Manager at Cherry Orchard Hospital spoke about the driving force behind the project,

“Having worked with older people with dementia for many years now, I know that for many residents, socialising in a space outside of the Community Nursing Unit, like their local pub, brings them a sense of joy and connection.

“This sense of connection inspired me to introduce this initiative and create this social space for our residents and their families.”

Named in honour of Dr Seamus O’Dea, a long-time advocate for older persons’ services at Cherry Orchard Hospital, the club stands as a tribute to his years of dedicated care. Speaking of the new space, Dr Seamus O’Dea’s said:

“This club is more than just a venue – it is a celebration of the incredible resilience and spirit of our residents. I am proud to have it bear my name,”

O’Dea’s Social Club is open not only to Cherry Orchard Hospital residents but also offered out to residents of other HSE Community Nursing Units across the South Dublin area .

This enables broader access to this unique social experience. The project exemplifies the HSE commitment to improving the lives of older persons through innovative and person-centred care.

