Black Forge are edged out of cup

A GOAL just three minutes from time by Cian Melwani saw St Mary’s, Sandyford, advance to the semi final of the UCFL Richard Knight Cup with a 1-0 win over Blackforge FC in Walkinstown Park last Saturday, reports John Mooney.

This was top of the UCFL/AUL Premier Division, Forge, against Division 1 toppers, Saints, and it was a cracking game from the off.

Mary’s had nothing to lose coming into this game and everything to gain, as they could measure themselves against a team that looks the most likely to land the Premier Division title, where they hope to ply their trade next season.

After a bit of cat and mouse the first attempt on goal arrived on 15 minutes, with the Forge’s Dillon Sutcliffe testing Eoin Matthewson in the Saints goal.

The visitors response was swift with Shane Somers connecting with a Altair Reyes centre, which defender Stephen May had to hack over the bar.

The first half was more or less like that, one team attacks and fluff a chance and the other move down the other end and do the same.

However, in fairness, the second half was a different kettle of fish, as attempts on goal were more accurate with both keepers showing a bit of class.

The Saints had slightly the better chances but just couldn’t find the finishing touch that was needed, Reyes and David Murphy firing in efforts that Jamie Coyle dealt with.

Michael Plunkett also had a great chance to break the deadlock, for the home side, when he latched onto a slip from Sean Carroll, but he shot inches wide.

It was looking like extra time would be called on but with just minutes remaining the Froge won a corner that Matthewson punched clear, it fell kindly at Reyes feet and he released Melwani who outpaced a defender and drilled the ball home.

It sent the Mary’s side of the pitch wild, with players and supporters smothering Melwani for a cracking goal that saw them into the last four.

BLACKFORGE FC: Jamie Coyne, Dillon Sutcliffe, Narcis-Filip Mihalcut, Stephen May, Ross Fitzgerald, Philip Massey, Craig O’Callaghan, Jonathan Massey, Michael Plunkett, Glen Carroll, Thomas Doran, Thomas Cooney, lan Cowzer, Darren Goode, Keith Herritt, Francis Campbell, Connor Harkin, Jake Kelly.