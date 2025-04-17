Rovers and Pat’s go head-to-head

IT IS probably too early in the season for this fixture to warrant being labelled as a title decider, however there is certainly a feeling that the winner of Friday’s game between second place St Patrick’s Athletic and third place Shamrock Rovers in Richmond Park could go on to big things this year, reports Michael Howley.

Starting off the season with a loss to cross town rivals Bohemians saw Shamrock Rovers beginning the campaign immediately on the backfoot.

Indeed, they appeared to be nowhere near their usual form losing two of their first tree games.

It is of course worth noting that they were juggling an intensive European fixture list at the same time.

However, since then they have appeared to return to winning ways.

The Rovers of old look like they have returned going unbeaten in their last six matches and an absolute domination of Cork City on Monday evening saw them score 4 past the Rebels and head into Friday’s Dublin Derby with all the momentum.

The arrival of Stephen Kenny at Pat’s has been nothing short of game changing.

At risk of slipping into mediocrity last season, Kenny soon had the Saints firing on all cylinders with the Richmond Park outfit tearing the league up with a monumental run of form with many feeling if the league had been a couple of weeks longer Pats would have been the champions.

This season many predicted them to start where they left off and while they have lost twice, the goalscoring exploits of the likes of Aidan Keena and the shrewd defending at the back from Joe Redmond and co have ensured that they are firmly place towards the top of the table, only one point from the pinnacle.

Jack Byrne of course has to be given his flowers after an excellent display against Cork City on Monday evening.

Long thought to be the best player in the league when fit, the former Manchester City midfielder has struggled with injuries over the last couple of seasons with his playing time being limited.

His display against Cork showcased his full abilities and his impact in what was his first start of the season only highlighting how valuable of a player he is for Rovers.

Another who impressed against Cork would be Michael Noonan.

Only 16 the youngster has shown that performance against Molde in Europe was not a flash in the pan and his debut season in the League of Ireland has shown that Rovers have a massive talent on their hands in Noonan.

Unable to find the net against Cork in what was an otherwise perfect display he will be hoping to get his name on the scoresheet Friday night.

It is impossible to talk about key men for Pats without mentioning Aidan Keena at the moment.

With five goals in just six games, he is the top goal scorer in the entire league yet is ruled out with injury at least until the end of the month.

Luckily for Pats there is no shortage of talented players in their squad and honestly it is hard to choose only two.

Chris Forrester has to get a mention.

A man who will go down as a League of Ireland legend, Forrester was instrumental in Pat’s victory in their last game.

Funnily enough also against Cork City, picking up a goal in the process.

With hundreds of appearances for Pats, Forrester is a key leader in the team and runs the midfield every game.

While there is serious competition from the likes of Mason Melia and Brandon Kavanagh the player, we are going to highlight here is club captain Joe Redmond.

Only 25, Redmond has been a stalwart at the back for the Saints since 2022 and his defensive performances for Pats have since become recognised as not only one of the best defenders in the club but in the league as an entirety.

It is impossible to overlook his importance to the team.

Overall, we should be set for an exciting game at Richmond Park, two of the best teams in the country with only goal difference separating the two at the moment.

While it is difficult to predict the result it is clear that the three points at stake for either team is absolutely massive.