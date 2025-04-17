BMA Clondalkin shine at the Munster Open in Cork

BMA Clondalkin delivered an outstanding performance at the Munster Open kickboxing tournament held at the weekend in Cork, hosted by Bushido Martial Arts Cork.

Facing tough competition from across the country, the team brought home an impressive haul of medals and showed the strength of the club’s rising talent.

Louise Shortt led the way with an incredible one gold and two silver medals, impressing coaches and spectators alike with her composure and technical ability.

Jamie Hawkins fought with great intensity and consistency, securing two silver medals in well-contested divisions.

Brothers Artur and Robert Dryja showcased their toughness and tactical awareness, each earning bronze medals after battling through challenging matchups.

Ben Reid also had a strong day on the mats, coming away with two bronze medals to his name.

Fionn Kelly was in top form, taking home two silver medals against very strong competition and continuing to build momentum ahead of the European Championships in Italy this September.

“Fionn’s been working incredibly hard behind the scenes,” said BMA Clondalkin’s senior coach Robert Barrett. “He’s showing real maturity in his performances, and we’re confident he’ll do Ireland proud on the European stage later this year.”

Harry Manion earned a well-deserved silver medal, showing strong ringcraft and determination, while Denas Noreika put in a spirited performance and was unlucky not to medal, gaining valuable experience for future events.

Coach Barrett praised the team’s efforts across the board:

“Every single fighter gave it their all. The results speak for themselves, but it’s the discipline, heart, and respect they show that really sets them apart.”

BMA Clondalkin continues to grow as one of the country’s most exciting kickboxing clubs, and the results from the Munster Open are another proud milestone in their journey.