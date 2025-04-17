Féile delight for Commercials U15s

COMMERCIAL U15 hurlers had plenty to cheer about when they lifted the Division Five féile title.

The Rathcoole side got the better of St Maur’s in the decider which was hosted by St Anne’s in Bohernabreena.

Commercials hit the ground running with excellent points from Adam Kelly and Nathan Murray and goals from Sean McGrail, ably assisted by a masterclass in midfield play by the superb duo of James Walsh and Darragh Crone.

Late drama in the half and two goals just before half time brought St Maur’s back to within a point and the stage was set for a dramatic second half with a Darragh Crone point from distance separating the sides.

However, Commercials stepped up a gear with Paddy Richie and Nathan Molloy putting in strong performances to give Sean McGrail the opportunity to put Commercials out of reach with a goal and a point late on.

After a man of the match performance in the final, the cup was fittingly lifted by team captain Darragh Crone to the delight of team mentors Eamonn Walsh, Jamie Maher and Kieran Crone, and the huge crowd of travelling supporters.