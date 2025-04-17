Tower celebrate U15 hurling féile success

A PACKED Monastery Road saw Round Tower U15 hurlers lift the Division Two féile Cup after they overcame the challenge of Castleknock 1-9 to 1-4.

The visitors Castleknock had the advantage of a stronger breeze and got off to a perfect start.

They stormed into an early lead scoring 1-3 without reply. Playing the captains role Jack Ledwidge scored the next four points leaving the half time score 1-3-0-4 and leaving it all to play for.

Tower’s steadied the ship and in the second half the defence put in a huge performance. The full back line of Aidan Rawl, Seán Whelan and Henry O’Brien kept the Castleknock team to just a single point.

Two points each from Lucas McClelland and Jack Ledwidge and a goal from Rian Ennis finished off the Castleknock challenge giving Round Towers winning the Féile na nGael Division 2 Cup.

The Player of the Match was awarded by the referee, Dave O’Donovan, to the hard working and well-deserved recipient Henry O’Brien at full back.

In the semi-final Round Towers overcame Lucan 0-5 to 0-3. In the first half Lucan had the advantage of a slight breeze but Round Towers opened the scoring with a point from Charlie Waterhouse.

Four more points were added in the first half by captain Jack Ledwidge with Lucan scoring three leaving the score 0-5 to 0-3 at the break

A decisive goal was scored half way through the second half by Charlie Waterhouse and points were added by Michael Donohue, Jack Ledwidge, Lucas McClelland and Rian Fitzgerald. Lucan doubled their first half score leaving RT’s winners by 1-9 to 0-6.

Meanwhile Round Tower also made the Division Nine decider, but despite a brave show went down to Craobh Chiarain.

Towers got the dream start with a goal from Liam Og Kennedy and a goal and a point from Eoghan Gilvarry.

Craobh Chiarain came back and had scored 1-2 by half time.

With a strong breeze behind them in the second half and despite tireless work for Round Towers in the mid-field from Tadhg McNamara and Callum Cooney at full back Craobh Chiarain pulled away winning the shield with a final score of 2-6 to 2-1.