This weeks front pages – April 17, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…
‘Shocking’ levels of vacancies at primary health care centreNews
A NEW primary health care centre in Clondalkin opened last year but has “unacceptable” levels of vacancies, according to Dublin Mid-West TD,...
Drugs and plants worth €490,800 recovered in cannabis grow houseLucan
A man who claims efforts to repay gambling debts led him into involvement in an almost half a million euro cannabis grow...
Parents plea for special needs schools to cater for demandNews
PLANS for eight new schools in the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) are welcomed but parents are looking for a special needs...
Public are encouraged to nominate hospital heroesNews
Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) is very pleased to report that the public can now nominate a member of their staff for a...
AUTHOREcho Staff
