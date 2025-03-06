Boden secure first win in league

Ballyboden St Enda’s got off to a winning start against Na Fianna Photo by John Kirwan

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s senior footballers got their opening points of their Adult Football Division 1 campaign with a hard-fought victory over Na Fianna 2-19 to 2-13 on a sunny morning in Pairc Uí Mhurchú.

The large home support added to the occasion as Boden made an assured start, showing great teamwork and intensity from the outset.

Daire Sweeeny, Ryan Basquel and Ryan O Dwyer got Boden ticking early on as they tested the Na Fianna defence.

The visitors found a foothold in the game with two goals that brought them back into contention before the interval.

Harry Donaghy and Darren O’Reilly were prominent before halftime, battling for possession and linking up well with teammates.

Callum O’Dwyer’s composed finish for a well-taken goal capped off a series of well worked plays for the home side.

The second half unfolded in a tense, ebb-and-flow fashion, with both sides exchanging scores.

Boden’s hard tackling and relentless work rate, exemplified by Cathal Flaherty and Michael McDonald, ensured they remained in the contest.

At the break, Boden introduced Ryan Basquel and Michael O’Gara, who added fresh legs and energy to the contest.

The home side’s work rate never wavered, with Ross McGarry, James Holland and Kieran Kennedy making important interventions.

Hard work in the middle third kept Boden ticking, and the tireless running of Evin Nugent and Ryan Baynes ensured Na Fianna had little space to manoeuvre.

Keeper Darragh Gogan produced two outstanding saves at critical moments, keeping the hosts in front and lifting the team.

The closing stages saw relentless effort from Luke O’Donoghue and Ciarán Duggan, while Ciarán O’Reilly helped keep Boden on the front foot.

With five minutes remaining, Shane Clayton struck decisively, sealing the win and ensuring Boden got their first two points of the season.

It was a victory built on resilience, teamwork, and sheer effort, with every player contributing to a well-earned result. Boden play St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh in their next match on March 23.

