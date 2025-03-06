Dublin minors up and running

Zara Flood from Thomas Davis in action for the Dublin minors Photos by Maurice Grehan

DUBLIN got their Leinster minor championship campaign off to a fine start with an impressive performance over Meath 3-20 to 0-6 on Sunday afternoon before a large gathering of supporters at the GAA National development centre at Abbottstown.

The home team set the tone and indeed the pace of this contest from the outset.

Hannah Murphy, Lile Tully, Ballyboden St Enda’s Charlie Murphy and Gemma Connolly were instrumental for Dubs during the opening period of the game.

At the interval Dublin lead by 2-08 to 0-03.

Dublin’s goals coming from corner forwards Gemma Connolly and Ellie Reen.

Three minutes into the second half Meath were dealt another hammer blow when half time substitute Lauren Rennicks was sinbinned for a somewhat clumsy challenge on Dublin full forward Zara Flood.

With Meath now down to fourteen players, Dublin’s domination of the game continued with Meath struggling to remain in contention.

With seventeen minutes remaining on the clock Gemma Connolly scored her sides third goal of the game (her seconded) to put the game out of Meath’s grasp.

On Saturday reigning champions Kildare defeated Longford by 4-13 to 2-04. Kildare will look forward to their upcoming tussle with the Dubs.

Meanwhile Meath will be eager to get their championship campaign back on track when take on Longford.

Both of these second round fixtures are down for decision on March 22nd next.

Also included in the team were Abaigh Pollock and Keeva O’Donovan from Thomas Davis who played in defence and clubmate Zara Flood at full forward who registered four points along with Ruby Swayne from Round Tower Clondalkin.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept