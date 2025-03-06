Lions roar in basketball finals

DLBB Cup Final weekend saw all four Dublin Lions underage teams reach their respective finals in the Oblate Hall Inchicore.

It was a remarkable weekend for the Clondalkin club with all four teams bringing home cups.

First up on Saturday were the U12s against Dublin Raiders with Lions captained by Rachel Dixon.

Lions raced to a halftime lead and ran out winners with Vanessa Quinn top scoring with 16 points.

Next up were the U14s who for a third year in a row came up against Malahide with both teams on one win each Malahide having won the U12 contest in 2023 and Lions the u13 contest in 2024.

This was to be third time lucky with Lions Pamplin. Lions pulled away in the third quarter and ran out winners by a score of 48-27 with top scorer Avie Leigh McGonagle finishing on 16 points.

Captain Aoife Courtney running out winners 45-30 with captain Mia Dunne top scoring with 21 points.

There was time to take a few breaths before the U15s were next up against Meteors.

This Lions team had experienced both victory and defeat in previous cup finals and this was neck and neck at halftime with Lions up by one thanks to a buzzer beater 3 pointer and follow up free throw by Anna and vice-captain Avie Leigh McGonagle lifted the cup.

Sunday morning saw the U13s come up against Meteors once again and a hard-fought game saw Lions win out by a score of 47-24 with point guard Hannah Dunne top scoring with 11 points.

Captain Aoibhinn Courtney rounded off an unprecedented weekend for the club by lifting the cup.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept