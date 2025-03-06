Boxer Ava shines on the international stage

AVA McCabe represented Ireland in an international in the historic Guildhall in Derry at the weekend against team Wales.

Jobstown Boxing Club member Ava McCabe was in action for the very first time representing her country.

Ava won the opening bout by unanimous decision in the 46kg in what was a superb result.

“This was her first time Ava was selected by Ireland as she was always a light weight and had to move up to 46kg to start getting bouts and in for selection for Irish teams,” said Amanda Spencer, who is a coach with Jobstown Boxing Club and the Ireland team.

“It was great experience for her.

“She has been six years waiting to represent Ireland, so we moved her up a weight and took the chance.

“We are all delighted for her.

“She won the U18 National Championships last month which put her in the selection for the Ireland team which is a great achievement for her and the club,” added Amanda

