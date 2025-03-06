New Peamount manager Emma looking forward to the challenge

Peamount United first team coach Emma Donohoe during the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division launch 2025 at the Mansion House Photo by Sportsfile

PEAMOUNT United’s senior women’s team get their new Women’s Premier Division campaign up and running this Saturday under new manager Emma Donohue.

Emma from Clondalkin, takes over from James O’Callaghan who stepped down from the position at the end of last season after winning three league titles during his term.

However, Emma, who is a former player with Peas, is a familiar face around Newcastle having being assistant to O’Callaghan for the past eight seasons.

Now with the season only days away, Emma is looking forward to her new role at the club.

“I know everyone at the club which is a help and I’m really looking forward to the new season ahead,” Emma told The Echo.

“I’m really excited to take on the role as manager.

“There have been a lot of changes with players going and new players coming in and we have been working hard in pre-season.

“I feel we have a good balance in the squad, and we are looking forward to the challenge ahead” she added.

Keeper Amanda Budden has come in from Shamrock Rovers after Niamh Reid Burke returned at the end of last season while Mary Phillips, Abby Tuthill and Sorcha Melia have all linked up with the Newcastle Club.

Established Peamount players like Lauren O’Callaghan, Chloe Mulvey and Sadbh Doyle are back for another term as are Ellen Dolan, Jess Fitzgerald and Freya Healy.

The team will be captained by Karen Duggan.

“The new players that come in give a good balance to the squad.

“I’m hoping now that we do well this season.

“It might take some time for the squad to settle but we want to be at the top end of the table come the end of the season.

“We want to get the club back to where it was a few year’s ago,” added Emma.