Five new community garda will increase manpower in the area

Echo StaffMarch 6, 2025 11:35 am

Five new community guards will patrol across Clondalkin as residents raised concerns over a particular location on the Old Nangor Road.

Councillor William Carey (SF) confirmed the new officers were allocated a different Clondalkin district each, starting on Monday, February 17.

