Brave Patrick (88) climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge
An 88-year-old travelled all the way from Old Bawn to Sydney, where he climbed the Harbour Bridge with his Australian-born grandchildren.
“I was a bit breathless at one stage, but apart from that it was all good,” said Patrick Murphy, who has been to Australia a few times before to visit his son and his family.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
