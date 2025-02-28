Search
Brave Patrick (88) climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge
Niamh, Patrick Murphy and Stephen Murphy on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 28, 2025 11:32 am

An 88-year-old travelled all the way from Old Bawn to Sydney, where he climbed the Harbour Bridge with his Australian-born grandchildren.

“I was a bit breathless at one stage, but apart from that it was all good,” said Patrick Murphy, who has been to Australia a few times before to visit his son and his family.

