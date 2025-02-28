Search
Spirituality of flowers: Lifelong flower enthusiast launches new book

Ryan ButlerFebruary 28, 2025 11:36 am

EVER wondered why flowers captivate us so deeply? Bríd Kennedy, author and lifelong flower enthusiast, invited you to explore this question at the launch of her new book, ‘Spirituality of Flowers: What Flowers Do For Us.’

The event which took place on Saturday, February 15, in the Auditorium at the Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin.

